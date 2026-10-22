MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watches across Arizona

PHOENIX — A powerful fall storm is moving through Arizona.

Strong to severe storms are impacting parts of the state again Thursday. The storm threat shifts into eastern Arizona this afternoon before clearing out tonight.

Thursday is another ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and stay safe in the storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties until 10 a.m. Thursday, and for Maricopa, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties until 11 a.m. Much of central and eastern Arizona is under a Slight Risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be possible with some of the strongest storms that move through.

Isolated tornadoes are possible too, particularly across eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Eleven Tornado Warnings have been issued across Arizona since the storms started Wednesday. A likely tornado touched down near Heber.

Heavy downpours are also leading to flooding in some areas. Flash flooding is already happening on the Navajo Nation in Moenkopi Wash and Chinle Creek.

A Flood Watch covers the Valley through Thursday afternoon. Watches for the high country and eastern Arizona run through Thursday evening.

Parts of the Valley could get up to an inch of rain, with 1 to 2 inches in the foothills north and east of Phoenix. Some high country spots could see 1 to 3 inches.

Valley temperatures will drop into the 70s by Friday as our forecast starts to dry back out. That will put us about 7 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Highs stay near 80 over the weekend, then climb back into the mid-80s early next week. Aside from a few light showers in the high country Saturday, our forecast across most of the state is looking dry.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.55" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

