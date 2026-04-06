MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances for parts of Arizona today

PHOENIX — After a warm weekend with highs in the 90s, a weak storm system moves across Arizona Monday, bringing cloudy skies, spotty showers, and breezy conditions.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a slight chance of an evening sprinkle. Better chances for rain will favor areas north and east of the Valley today.

Winds will be noticeable statewide, too. Look for sustained east winds of 10 to 20 mph in the Valley, with gusts up to 25.

Once this system clears out, high pressure builds back in by midweek. Skies clear, and temperatures climb back into the 90s for the second half of the week.

We're already watching another storm system that could approach the West Coast by the weekend, which means a chance of showers could return to parts of Arizona.

We'll keep you posted.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.33" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

