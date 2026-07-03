MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Poor air quality and toasty for the Fourth of July

PHOENIX — Air quality will remain a concern across Arizona through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend.

Wildfire smoke has prompted an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Flagstaff, Williams and Munds Park through Friday.

In the Valley, a combination of sunny skies and lighter winds has triggered an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County through Friday as well.

If you have asthma, COPD or any other respiratory issues, take it easy outdoors over the next couple of days. The same goes for children and older adults, who should limit their time outside.

We can all help cut down on pollution, too. Consider carpooling, telecommuting or hopping on public transportation. And if yard work with gas-powered equipment is on your to-do list, save it for later in the day or put it off entirely.

Fire danger also remains elevated across northern Arizona, so do your part to prevent wildfires. Never toss cigarettes out the window, double-check that trailer chains aren't dragging if you're hauling a boat or camper, and never park over dry grass.

Over the holiday weekend, temperatures will soar as high pressure moves in, and so will our moisture levels. Expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend.

Highs climb back into the 110s as we move past Independence Day. Monsoon storm chances will also return, but stay mainly along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.66" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.06" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

