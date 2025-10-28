MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix not done with the 90s yet this week

PHOENIX — We’re cranking up the heat again across Arizona!

High pressure is building in, sending Valley temperatures back into the low 90s through the middle of the week.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we have hit the 90s as late as mid November before back in 2020.

While high pressure will dominate our forecast over the next week, we are also tracking a weak disturbance on Wednesday that will pick up winds and drop temperatures a few degrees heading into Halloween.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today for Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected, creating rough and choppy water along the Colorado River.

Here in the Valley, peak wind gusts will top out around 20 mph on Wednesday and temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That slightly cooler air will put trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s on Halloween night in the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.63" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

