MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend in the Valley, but the 90s will be back soon!
PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up again across Arizona!

Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across the Phoenix metro area this weekend, with early morning lows in the 60s.

High pressure is building in, and that will send temperatures back into the low 90s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we’ve had 90s as late as mid November back in 2020.

We are expecting another drop just in time for Halloween. Right now, it looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s on Halloween night.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.70" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

