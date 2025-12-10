MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near-record warmth this week in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing a big warm-up to the Valley!

Temperatures will top out into the upper 70s and even low 80s for the rest of the week, which is around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Phoenix is headed for rare territory Thursday and Friday, with highs challenging, and potentially breaking, the 2010 records of 79 degrees on Friday and 78 degrees on Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s throughout the week.

Skies will stay sunny and conditions will stay dry across Arizona as high pressure sits overhead.

By this weekend, a few clouds will move through but we are still not tracking any chances for rain.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.57" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

