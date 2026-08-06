Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning, more chances for monsoon storms

A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for both smoke and dust, so if you have asthma, COPD, or other respiratory concerns, limit your time outside. Our Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley remains in effect through Sunday, with temperatures topping 110 degrees in Phoenix.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning, more chances for monsoon storms
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Valley's Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday as temperatures top 110 degrees.

So, ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside, drink plenty of water, and bring pets inside. Never leave kids or pets in the car.

Monsoon storms will mainly stay in the high country and southeastern Arizona, but there is a slight chance in the Valley for a few storms to move in over the next couple of days.

More monsoon moisture will move in over the weekend and early next week, increasing storm chances across the state.

More Impact Earth stories:
Climate Even Hotter

National News

New poll reveals how extreme heat is changing Americans' lives

AP via Scripps News Group
Phoenix Sky Harbor

National News

Rising temperatures could keep more flights from taking off on time

Associated Press
Colorado River

Impact Earth

Leaders, community react to new federal proposal with possible CO River cuts

Associated Press

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.26" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.66" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Report a typo