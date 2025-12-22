MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat before rain moves in

PHOENIX — High pressure remains firmly in control, setting us up for more record-breaking heat to start the week!

Monday’s forecast high of 82 degrees would break the record of 79 set back in 1917.

Changes arrive by Christmas, with cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances across Arizona.

Rain develops in waves starting Tuesday and continues through Christmas, with the highest chance from Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days, as rain may impact travel and events leading up to Christmas.

Valley highs cool into the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday, still running about 10 degrees above normal for late December.

Snow levels remain high with this system, generally between 10,000 and 11,000 feet. Most higher elevations see rain, with some snow possibly mixing in late Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.29" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

