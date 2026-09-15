MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Storm chances are ramping up this week across Arizona!

Monsoon storms are most likely across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but we could see storms in the Valley too.

We'll see higher chances Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for storms to impact the Phoenix metro area.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and flooding, as well as damaging winds, lightning, hail and blowing dust. So stay weather-aware and remember to avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes.

Temperatures will top out near average for this time of year starting Tuesday, with Valley highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the 70s to low 80s.

Drier air begins to push in on Friday. That will clear out our Valley storm chances through the weekend as temperatures warm up.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.37" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.77" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

