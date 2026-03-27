MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Historic March heatwave continues across Arizona with more records in jeopardy

PHOENIX — Our sizzling March heatwave continues.

Phoenix has already seen 8 days in the triple digits this month. Prior to 2026, we had only hit 100 degrees once in the month of March since records began in the late 1800s.

But, we won't stop there. Triple digits are in the forecast again on Friday with another daily record in jeopardy. The current record for that day is 98 degrees set back in 1986.

Continue to limit your time outside during the heat of the day and make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures run about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Over the weekend, the big ridge of high pressure that's been locked in place over the Southwest will start to shift east. This will allow moisture to stream in from the south, a set-up we typically only see during the monsoon.

That increased moisture could lead to shower and thunderstorm development over the higher terrain and across southeastern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday.

Valley temperatures will drop into the 90s and breezes will pick up on Saturday as that ridge of high pressure heads east. Gusts could top out near 25 mph throughout the day.

Next week, a weak storm system will approach from the west, picking up more breezes and dropping temperatures even more. Phoenix could fall into the 80s as early as Wednesday and we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers too.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.19" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

