MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and high fire danger across Arizona

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system passing to our north that is picking up winds and raising fire danger across our state.

Wind Advisories are in effect from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday along the Mogollon and across much of northern and northeastern Arizona. Gusts could top 45 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber, Winslow and Show Low.

Those high winds combined with dry air are also leading to Red Flag Warnings across much of northeastern Arizona from 10 a.m. until 8 pm. on Wednesday. That means, any fires that break out will grow quickly.

Please make sure to be extra cautious so we don't have any human-sparked wildfires break out. Follow local fire restrictions and make sure campfires are out completely if they are allowed.

Do not flick cigarettes out the window or on the ground, avoid outdoor shooting, don't park or drive over dry grass, and check your vehicle to make sure nothing is dragging that could cause a spark.

Here in the Valley, expect some late afternoon breezes with gusts near 25 mph on Wednesday.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping temperatures in the Valley down in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system will head toward Arizona over the weekend, picking up winds and dropping temperatures once again.

We may see a few rain showers across northern Arizona over the weekend, too.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.45" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

