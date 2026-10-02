MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds and a warm-up for Arizona

PHOENIX — Our forecast is heating up as high pressure remains in control.

Look for Valley highs in the upper 90s starting Friday through the end of the weekend.

Breezy east winds kick in today, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.

The gusty winds will stick around through the weekend, with the strongest winds arriving each morning into the early afternoon.

It gets even hotter next week! Triple digits are back in the Valley as early as next Wednesday.

Phoenix typically sees its last 100-degree day in early October, but there are some years the triple digit heat hangs on until just days before Halloween.

2026 Yearly Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.78" (-2.61" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

