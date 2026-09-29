MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday evening

PHOENIX — It's a wet start to the week across Arizona!

Rain and thunderstorm chances are ramping up as a storm system moves in from the west and moisture from Hurricane Polo and the remnants of Odalys stream in from the south.

Parts of the Valley could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, with higher totals in the foothills just north and east of Phoenix.

We could see totals of two to three inches of rain in parts of northern and eastern Arizona, with some localized higher amounts possible.

Flood Watches are now in effect through Tuesday evening for most of Arizona, including the Valley.

So, Tuesday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day due to the heavy rain and flash flooding potential. Remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through any flooded roadways or washes.

Valley highs will drop to the 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as our rain chances usher in a significant cool down.

Drier air starts moving in by Wednesday, which is the last official day of the monsoon season.

As we dry back out, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s by the end of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.33" (-3.16" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 2.01" (-0.56" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

