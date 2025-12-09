MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flirting with record temps this week in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing a big warm-up to the Valley this week!

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday before soaring into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

That will put Phoenix in record territory!

We could potentially tie or stay within a few degrees of the daily records starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s, but they'll get a bit warmer each day too throughout the week.

Skies will stay sunny and conditions will stay dry across Arizona as high pressure sits overhead.

By this weekend, a few clouds will move through but we are still not tracking any chances for rain.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.60" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

