MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Falling temperatures and winds fuel continued fire concerns

PHOENIX — As we welcomed in the first day of summer our extreme heat remained in place. However, relief has already started and will continue into Sunday

A stronger system from the Pacific Northwest will continue to pull temperatures down, we expect the next couple of days will be below to near normal for this time of the year.

However, that shift has brought fire concerns. While winds will begin to back of Sunday and Monday. We are still monitoring strong gusts northeast of the Rim into Navajo Nation and the Four Corneres.

Red Flag Warnings remain in place for northeast Arizona through Sunday

Even with temperatures cooling we will still have a minor risk for heat related illnesses.

Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wear light-colored, breathable clothing. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, and don’t forget to reapply sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in the car, and be sure your pets have a cool, comfortable place to stay during the heat of the day.

Monsoon season officially began on June 15, but dry southwest winds have kept moisture away so far. That may begin to change early this week, with a chance for isolated storms in southeast Arizona early next week.

While chances in the Valley are slim to now we will be keeping a close eye on and westerly trends in the model runs which would increase our chances. We'll be watching closely and will keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

