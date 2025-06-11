MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Watches, first 110s of 2025 coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — It's a sizzling week in the Valley!

Phoenix will be just a degree or two shy of 110 for most of the week before temperatures soar even more over Father's Day weekend.

Extreme Heat Watches are now in place for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which will likely be upgraded to warnings as we get closer.

Temperatures are expected to hit 110 to 113 degrees and come within a few degrees of the daily records on Sunday and Monday.

Our average first 110-degree day is June 11th, so it's just that time of year when temperatures really start to sizzle.

With dangerous heat setting, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. This is a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe in the heat.

Make sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to be outside during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Air quality will be an issue heading into the weekend, too.

Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Friday and Saturday. Those may be upgraded to advisories too as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults, and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

