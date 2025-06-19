MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings through Friday

PHOENIX — Arizona’s extreme heat isn’t letting up, and daytime highs in the Valley will range from 110 to 116 degrees every day through Friday.

Because of that, we’re keeping ABC15 Weather Action Days in place through the end of the week. It’s an important reminder to take extra precautions to stay safe in this extreme heat.

Drink plenty of water, try to stay inside during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wear light-colored, breathable clothing.

If you do have to be outside, take breaks in the shade or indoors when you can, and remember to keep applying sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave kids or pets in the car, and make sure your pets have a cool spot to stay inside during the heat of the day.

Phoenix is forecast to hit a high of 116 degrees today. If we hit that, it would be our first afternoon with temperatures above 115 degrees this year, coming very early as we don't usually see our first 115-degree day until July 8.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect for the Valley and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Friday, and for Mohave county through this evening.

Relief may be on the way by the weekend. A stronger system moving in from the Pacific Northwest could finally bring a cooldown, with temperatures dropping closer to, or even slightly below, normal by early next week.

However, this shift also raises fire concerns. Gusty winds, low humidity, and lingering heat could combine to elevate fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Friday and Saturday for northeastern Arizona, signaling the potential for critical fire weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Mohave county for Thursday and Friday as strong winds, hot temperatures and low humidity continue for northwestern Arizona.

The monsoon season officially kicked off on Sunday, June 15, but so far, dry southwest winds are keeping the moisture, and the storms, out of Arizona through the end of the week.

That could start to change this weekend, however, with a bit of monsoon moisture sneaking into southeast Arizona, possibly sparking a few isolated showers and storms early next week.

It’s still looking dry in the Valley for now, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast and keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

