MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat warnings and ozone pollution this weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to strengthen across the Desert Southwest, bringing dangerous heat to Arizona through Mother’s Day and into next week.

Here in the Valley, Mother’s Day will be extremely hot with afternoon highs around 106°. By Monday, Phoenix could see its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 108°.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley now from Sunday through Tuesday and expands across portions of southwestern Arizona on Monday.

HeatRisk levels will range from moderate to major, meaning the potential for heat-related illnesses will increase significantly early next week. HeatRisk measures how dangerous the heat is based on both temperatures and how well the body can recover from the heat overnight. Moderate risk is expected through the weekend before climbing into the major category on Monday.

To stay safe, drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets inside vehicles.

Air quality will also be a concern this weekend. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory remains in effect Sunday for Maricopa County because of elevated pollution levels and stagnant conditions.

People with respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD should limit time outdoors. Residents are also encouraged to reduce ozone pollution by carpooling, using public transportation, avoiding drive-thru idling, refueling vehicles after sunset, and avoiding the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

Typically, Phoenix does not reach this level of heat until late May. This year, however, the city has already recorded multiple 105-degree days, making it one of the earliest stretches of extreme heat on record.

Temperatures will slowly ease later next week, but triple-digit heat is expected to remain in the forecast through at least Thursday.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.50" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

