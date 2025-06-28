MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings and High Pollution Advisories in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up across Arizona!

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to approach 112 to 115 degrees in the Valley.

As temperatures get dangerously hot and the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day, too.

Air quality will also be an issue through the weekend.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is now in effect for Monday.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality will improve by the middle of next week as high pressure heads east and monsoon moisture moves in.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact Arizona and temperatures will drop heading into the Fourth of July.

Our best chances for monsoon storms in the Valley will be on Thursday and Friday, but we could see a few spotty storms as early as Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

