MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning, first 110s of the year coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — With dangerous heat setting, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the heat.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to be outside during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Bring your pets inside during the day and never leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for central and southern Arizona on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The Grand Canyon is also under an Extreme Heat Warning Saturday and Sunday for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation, including Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens.

Mohave County will also be under an Extreme Heat Warning on Sunday.

Daily highs in the Valley are expected to hit 110 to 114 degrees and come within a degree or two of the daily records on Sunday and Monday.

Our average first 110-degree day is June 11th, so it's just that time of year when temperatures really start to sizzle.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees by Tuesday, but we'll likely hit 110 or hotter for much of next week.

Monsoon 2025 officially begins on Sunday, June 15th, but we are still waiting for high pressure to set up east of the Four Corners and allow moisture to move in. So for now, our forecast will stay dry.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

