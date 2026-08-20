MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning and monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Valley last night, kicking up blowing dust, driving wind gusts over 60 mph and dropping more than an inch of rain in spots like Mesa, Tempe and the Arizona Grand Resort.

Spotty monsoon storms could fire again this afternoon. Watch for gusty winds, blowing dust and quick downpours.

It briefly buys us a break from the 110s today, but dangerous heat returns tomorrow and now lasts through the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect across much of central, southern and western Arizona through Sunday, as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees each day.

Up north, the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon are under an Extreme Heat Warning through this weekend.

Now through Sunday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Stay hydrated. Limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bring your pets indoors. If you have to be out there, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

We are tracking air quality alerts in the Valley too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect Thursday, and an Ozone High Pollution Watch for Friday.

Ozone can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate bronchitis and other lung disease, and weaken the body's ability to fight infection. If you have asthma, COPD or another respiratory condition, stay inside during the afternoon hours.

Kids, older adults and anyone exercising outdoors can feel the effects too. Watch for itchy eyes, nose and throat, along with wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

We can all keep the pollution problem from getting worse. Drive your gas-powered vehicle as little as possible this week. Carpool, work from home and refuel after dark.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.53" (-2.93" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.21" (-0.33" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

