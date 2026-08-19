EPCOR expert says Arizona is not running out of drinking water

With Arizona among the states expected to be hit hardest by Colorado River cuts, water concerns are top of mind for many residents — especially during National Water Quality Month.

Thomas Loquvam, a water expert at EPCOR, said Arizona is not running out of drinking water, but water companies are having to diversify how they access water. EPCOR previously stepped in to bring water to residents living in the Rio Verde Foothills community.

"This is not a hair-on-fire crisis situation — it's something we need to take very seriously, but I'd also like everyone to know that EPCOR, along with other water providers, have been planning for this for years and years," he said.

He says that planning, however, could come at a cost to consumers.

"Unfortunately, most likely. I think the cost of water and the infrastructure associated with it will have to go up as we continue to explore diversifying our systems, making sure we have different options available, and we manage through whatever might happen on the Colorado River," he said.

Loquvam also addressed several common misconceptions about water quality:



Tap water safety: He says tap water in Arizona is not unsafe to drink. All tap water in the state must meet or exceed federal standards.

Hard water: He says hard water, which can leave buildup on faucets, is not a health hazard.

Cloudy water: He says cloudy water is often caused by tiny air bubbles. If the cloudiness clears from the bottom of the glass upward after a few minutes, it is simply trapped air.

If you want to see what's in your water, you can find your company's annual water quality report online.