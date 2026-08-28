MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat lingers, but storm chances ramp up

PHOENIX — Two more days of extreme heat are ahead before a cool-down arrives this weekend!

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect across much of central, southern and western Arizona through Saturday evening as temperatures continue to soar near or above 110 degrees each day.

So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode this week as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from the dangerous heat.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and bring your pets inside too. If you have to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

We are also tracking air quality alerts in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect on Friday.

Ozone pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate bronchitis and other lung diseases, and weaken the body's ability to fight infection. If you have asthma, COPD or any respiratory condition, stay inside during the afternoon when pollution peaks.

Kids, older adults and anyone exercising outside may feel the effects, too. Watch for itchy eyes, nose and throat, along with wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

We can all keep the problem from getting worse. Carpool, take public transportation or work from home if you can. Refuel your gas-powered vehicles after dark and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Monsoon storms will fire up in the heat of the day across the high country and in areas just east of the Valley on Thursday. There is a slight chance of a few isolated storms making it into the Phoenix metro area late Thursday night.

Then, high pressure will start to shift east, allowing for more monsoon moisture to flow in. Storm chances will increase over the weekend as temperatures start to drop.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.57" (-3.12" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.25" (-0.52" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

