MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler end to May in the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona starts drying out today as the storm that brought rain, lightning, and wind moves out of the state.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny in the Valley, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

Another storm moves in midweek, though, bringing stronger winds and cooler temperatures.

Winds stay breezy and peak Wednesday and Thursday as the next system arrives from the northwest. Gusts in the Valley could reach 25 to 30 mph. Stronger gusts over 40 mph are possible across the high country.

A Wind Advisory takes effect Tuesday for the Colorado River Valley, where gusts up to 50 mph are possible near Lake Mohave. Boaters should use caution. Drivers should be ready for areas of blowing dust.

That same system brings a cooldown later this week. Highs fall slightly below average, topping out in the low to mid 90s.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.58" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

