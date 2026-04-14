Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler break, then back to the 90s

A storm system is tracking through Arizona today bringing rain, snow and cooler air. Here in the Valley, there's a chance of few light showers through late tonight with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Up north, the snow level will fall to around 6,000 to 6,500 feet which may bring a light dusting of snow into Flagstaff and other spots along the Mogollon Rim by early Tuesday morning.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain, snow and cooler air across Arizona
Posted

PHOENIX — A storm system is pulling out of Arizona, bringing breezy conditions and cooler air along with it.

A few rain and snow showers will linger in eastern Arizona this morning, but most of the state dries out by midday.

Valley temperatures drop into the 70s Tuesday before climbing back to the upper 80s by Thursday.

A second storm system passes to our north Thursday, kicking up winds and dropping temperatures a few degrees by Friday.

Then we're back to the 90s by the latter part of the weekend.

More Impact Earth stories:
Canal in the desert

Impact Earth

New federal plan for sharing the Colorado River could come in April

Adam Klepp
A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over Phoenix

National News

‘Super’ El Niño could shape global weather, bring record heat

Justin Boggs
poster_f94727b65964480f8d84a665c6bc8ea6.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: Looking at the latest technology being used in Arizona to fight wildfires

Justin Hobbs

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.41" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Report a typo

We're here to listen