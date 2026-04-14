MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler break, then back to the 90s

PHOENIX — A storm system is pulling out of Arizona, bringing breezy conditions and cooler air along with it.
A few rain and snow showers will linger in eastern Arizona this morning, but most of the state dries out by midday.
Valley temperatures drop into the 70s Tuesday before climbing back to the upper 80s by Thursday.
A second storm system passes to our north Thursday, kicking up winds and dropping temperatures a few degrees by Friday.
Then we're back to the 90s by the latter part of the weekend.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.41" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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