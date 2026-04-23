MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving into Arizona

PHOENIX — Cooler air is moving in!
Phoenix will drop into the mid 80s on Thursday, which is right near normal for this time of year.
Expect some late afternoon breezes with gusts near 20 mph.
Valley temperatures will rebound into the low 90s on Friday before another dose of cool air arrives this weekend.
Winds will pick Saturday and Sunday as a storm system approaches from the west.
We may even see a few rain showers in parts of our state late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Right now, it's not looking like much for Phoenix, but we could see a few spotty sprinkles.
The bigger change will be in our temperatures as highs across the Valley drop into the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.45" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________