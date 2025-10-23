Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler and drier air moving in

After spotty showers moved through Wednesday, we will be drying out statewide heading into the weekend!
Drying out in the Valley with cooler temperatures the next couple days
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms will continue across northern Arizona today as an upper-level low moves through the Four Corners.

Here in the Valley, our forecast is drying out as cooler air settles in.

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday, bringing a nice cooldown to wrap up the week.

By the weekend, high pressure returns and our temperatures will climb again, with highs back in the low 90s before Halloween.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30, but we’ve had 90s stretch as late as mid-November, so it’s still possible we’re not done just yet.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.72" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

