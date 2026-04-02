MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool-down across Arizona to wrap up the week

PHOENIX — Our cool-down has arrived!

Temperatures are dropping all across Arizona as colder air settles in behind our latest storm.

Here in the Valley, high temperatures dropped into the 80s for the first time in weeks and we'll stay in the 80s through Friday.

We'll have breezy winds and passing clouds at times, but no chances for rain heading into Easter weekend.

Across parts of western and northwestern Arizona, it's going to get very windy as winds shift out of the north and accelerate down the Colorado River Valley.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday for northwestern Mohave County, including Bullhead City, where gusts could hit 55 mph.

High pressure will build in again over the weekend and send temperatures back into the mid 90s by Easter Sunday.

Temperatures stay nearly ten degrees above average as the mid 90s continue heading into next week too.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.28" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

