MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chilly start, but nice weekend weather on tap

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Punkin Center, Miami, Globe, Peridot, Sunflower and San Carlos from until 9 a.m. on Friday.

In these areas, remember to “Protect the P’s”: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Across the high country, temperatures will fall into the teens and twenties, so bundle up!

Temperatures will begin to rebound this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s here in the Valley and mid to upper 40s along the Mogollon Rim.

As high pressure returns this weekend and early next week, our forecast will stay dry, and temperatures will continue to climb.

Afternoon highs will be back in the 70s here in the Valley starting Sunday and we'll climb into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

