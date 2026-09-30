MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chances for more rain across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's been a wet start to the week across Arizona!

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved through as a storm system and moisture from Hurricane Polo exit the state.

Phoenix Sky Harbor has received 0.62 inches of rain since Monday, bringing our Monsoon 2026 total to 2.46 inches. That's slightly above the season average of 2.43 inches.

Today is the final day of Monsoon 2026, and a few morning showers are still possible before it officially wraps up.

All of this rain is also keeping temperatures down. Valley highs will only peak in the low to mid 80s today, more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We dry out on Thursday, and temperatures start to climb.

Look for highs back in the 90s by Thursday afternoon.

2026 Yearly Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.78" (-2.57" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

