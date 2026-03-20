MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona sets records as dangerous heat wave peaks today

PHOENIX — Wednesday was Phoenix’s earliest 100-degree day on record, and Thursday brought the earliest 105-degree day and the hottest March day on record.

High temperatures were shattered across the state, including the hottest March temperature ever recorded in the United States. Martinez Lake near Yuma reached 110 degrees.

The month is not over, and temperatures are likely to climb even higher today.

A strong ridge of high pressure is parked over the Desert Southwest, pushing readings nearly 30 degrees above normal.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley through Sunday. Much of central, southern, and western Arizona, along with the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet, is also under that warning.

Now through Sunday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take precautions.

If you plan to be outdoors, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

Some trails will be closed to protect hikers, including parts of South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and Camelback Mountain. First responders and dogs are not permitted on trails once temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.

More records will likely fall into the weekend, including the hottest March temperature ever recorded and the most triple-digit days in a single March.

The peak of the heat dome lasts through Saturday, with highs between 105 and 106 degrees. Temperatures ease back into the low 100s next week, still well above normal for late March.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.05" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

