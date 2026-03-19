MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona sets records as dangerous heat wave peaks this week

PHOENIX — Wednesday was Phoenix's earliest 100-degree day on record, and the hottest day ever recorded in March.

The month is not over. Temperatures are likely to climb even higher by the end of the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Desert Southwest, pushing readings nearly 30 degrees above normal.

Today could bring the earliest 105-degree day on record, more than a month ahead of the previous mark, set April 20, 1989. Temperatures keep climbing into Friday and Saturday.

The dangerous early-season heat prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley Thursday through Sunday. Parts of Yavapai and Mohave counties and the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet are also under that warning.

Thursday through Sunday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take precautions.

If you plan to be outdoors, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

Some trails will be closed to protect hikers, including parts of South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and Camelback Mountain. First responders and dogs are not permitted on trails once temperatures hit 100 degrees or higher.

Highs could push toward 105 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Phoenix typically does not see heat like that until late May.

Several records will likely fall this week, including the earliest 105-degree day, the hottest March temperature ever recorded, and the most triple-digit days in a single March.

The peak of the heat dome arrives Friday into Saturday. Temperatures ease back into the low 100s next week, still well above normal for late March.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.02" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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