MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts return as temperatures heat up

PHOENIX — The Valley is now drying out, but showers and thunderstorms are still possible across northern Arizona through this evening.

Watch out for lightning, gusty winds and isolated areas of flash flooding with any of the storms that form.

As high pressure builds in next, the triple digits will return to the Valley heading into the weekend.

Air quality will get worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect in the Valley on Thursday.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Friday and Saturday, which may be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

As temperatures soar over the weekend, some Valley locations may be within a degree or two of that dreaded 110-degree mark.

Phoenix’s average first 110-degree day of the year is June 11th.

Right now, Monday is looking hottest with a high near 109 degrees in Phoenix. Then, breezes will pick up and temperatures will drop a bit as another storm system passes to our north early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

