MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Active weather pattern brings more storm chances to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Scattered showers are still possible across Arizona through Sunday night as our weekend storm system continues to impact the state.

The Valley could see a few storms again by Monday afternoon, before this storm system finally clears out.

While storm coverage will be fairly limited across the Valley on Monday, any storms that do develop could produce strong winds and brief heavy rainfall. Storms could impact the afternoon and evening commutes on Monday, so stay weather aware.

Temperatures are heating up to kick off the week. Valley highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s through midweek.

Then we turn our attention to another storm system coming in from the west. That area of low pressure will bring even higher rain chances, more wind, and another dose of cool air as it moves across Arizona.

Rain chances ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday, with storms lingering into Friday before we dry out.

Temperatures will plunge back into the 70s by the end of the week, too!

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.47" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar