LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather impacts spring training, road conditions in Arizona

Another winter storm is moving through Arizona, which has already caused schedule changes to spring training games and has led to messages of caution to those on the roads.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across much of the high country Thursday and Friday.

Travel is not recommended across the high country Thursday evening into Friday morning. If you do have to travel, make sure to have at least a half tank of gas and an emergency kit in the car.

Here are the latest developments to know:

11:38 a.m.

If you need to travel during this storm:

☂️ Check your tires and windshield wiper blades before heading out

☂️ Slow down

☂️ Allow plenty of braking room



Current road conditions:

10:39 a.m.

We're tracking storms that have started to move into the western part of the state. Here's a live look at the radar and the view from Arizona Snowbowl:

9:18 a.m.

The Coconino County Public Works Department has closed Stoneman Lake Road and Perkinsville Road (FH-73) in advance of a major winter storm that will bring heavy snow and high winds to the region starting this afternoon.

Stoneman Lake Road closed for travel between I-17 and Lake Mary Road at 6:00 p.m. yesterday. Local residents in the Stoneman Lake area can still access their properties from I-17 but are advised to use extreme caution during this storm.

A 22-mile stretch of Perkinsville Road was closed at 4:00 a.m. this morning between White Horse Road, which is approximately 8 miles south of Williams, and the community of Drake in Yavapai County.

Perkinsville Road and Stoneman Lake Road will remain closed until weather conditions allow the County to safely reopen these roadways.

7:41 a.m., Thursday

Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as another winter storm impacts road travel, events and outdoor activities across Arizona.



Take action now to prepare for this storm.



5 p.m.

Multiple spring training games have been moved up Thursday because of forecasted rain in the Valley during the afternoon hours.

4:55 p.m.

Another storm is headed to Arizona!



Rain will begin Thursday afternoon in the Valley and continue through the evening commute.



It's going to get VERY windy, too.



1:27 p.m., Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to avoid traveling in the high country during the upcoming snow storms.