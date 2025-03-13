Spring training games moved up because of forecasted rain Thursday afternoon

PHOENIX — Multiple spring training games have been moved up Thursday because of forecasted rain in the Valley during the afternoon hours.

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies will throw out the first pitch at 12:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields.

That game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Tomorrow's game (3/13) will start at 1:10 MDT (12:10 local).



The game will still air on https://t.co/Zuk9iHGuhV. https://t.co/KRTXFxqJk8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 12, 2025

The Kansas City Royals have also moved up their first pitch against the San Diego Padres.

First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

With rain the forecast, first pitch for our game against the San Diego Padres tomorrow at Surprise Stadium has been moved to 12:15 p.m. local time. Gates will open at 11 a.m. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 13, 2025

While the team has not officially announced the move on social media, ESPN reports that the Giants have also moved their game up Thursday afternoon.

First pitch at Scottsdale Stadium against the Texas Rangers is now set for 12:05 p.m.

Other Spring Training matchups Thursday afternoon include the Brewers facing the White Sox in Glendale, the Athletics against the Reds in Goodyear, and a night game in Peoria between the D-backs and the Mariners.

It's not clear if those games will be impacted by the forecasted weather.