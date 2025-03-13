Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spring training games moved up because of forecasted rain Thursday afternoon

Three games scheduled for Thursday have moved the first pitch up by an hour
Multiple spring training games have been moved up Thursday because of forecasted rain in the Valley during the afternoon hours.
Rain at Salt River Fields on Feb 22 2020
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Multiple spring training games have been moved up Thursday because of forecasted rain in the Valley during the afternoon hours.

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies will throw out the first pitch at 12:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields.

That game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals have also moved up their first pitch against the San Diego Padres.

First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

While the team has not officially announced the move on social media, ESPN reports that the Giants have also moved their game up Thursday afternoon.

First pitch at Scottsdale Stadium against the Texas Rangers is now set for 12:05 p.m.

Other Spring Training matchups Thursday afternoon include the Brewers facing the White Sox in Glendale, the Athletics against the Reds in Goodyear, and a night game in Peoria between the D-backs and the Mariners.

It's not clear if those games will be impacted by the forecasted weather.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen