RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3/13/25

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: March 13 at 4:33 p.m.

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.12"

Chandler: 0.04"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.04"

Fountain Hills: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.12"

Glendale: 0.12"

Goodyear: 0.24"

Lake Pleasant: 0.12"

Laveen: 0.16"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.12"

Mesa (Mesa Dr. & Broadway Rd.): 0.28"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

South Mountain: 0.04"

Wickenburg: 0.31"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 1.22"