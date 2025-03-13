RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3/13/25

Watch Now
It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as another winter storm impacts road travel, events and outdoor activities across Arizona! Travel is not recommended across the high country tonight into Friday morning. If you do have to travel, make sure to have at least a half tank of gas and an emergency kit in the car.
How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: March 13 at 4:33 p.m.

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.12"

Chandler: 0.04"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.04"

Fountain Hills: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.12"

Glendale: 0.12"

Goodyear: 0.24"

Lake Pleasant: 0.12"

Laveen: 0.16"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.12"

Mesa (Mesa Dr. & Broadway Rd.): 0.28"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

South Mountain: 0.04"

Wickenburg: 0.31"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 1.22"

