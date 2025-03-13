RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3/13/25

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: March 13 at 4:33 p.m.
Buckeye: 0.08"
Cave Creek: 0.12"
Chandler: 0.04"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"
Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.04"
Fountain Hills: 0.08"
Gilbert: 0.12"
Glendale: 0.12"
Goodyear: 0.24"
Lake Pleasant: 0.12"
Laveen: 0.16"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.12"
Mesa (Mesa Dr. & Broadway Rd.): 0.28"
Paradise Valley: 0.04"
Scottsdale: 0.04"
South Mountain: 0.04"
Wickenburg: 0.31"
White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 1.22"