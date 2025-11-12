Local coffee shops and customers feel the pinch as prices continue to rise

PHOENIX — Coffee lovers across Phoenix are feeling the pinch as their daily cup of joe becomes increasingly expensive, with climate change emerging as a major driver behind rising prices.

Katrina Plato visits Copper Star Coffee in the Melrose District nearly every day for her favorite mocha latte, but she's reconsidering the habit as costs climb.

"It's one of the first things I consider letting go of, and the only reason I keep it is I really believe we need to do things that keep us balanced and nurture our well-being," Plato said.

According to a study by Toast, a cup of coffee now costs $3.52 on average — up 12.5% from last year.

Bill Sandweg, owner of Copper Star Coffee, explains the complex factors driving up prices.

"Climate change, globalism, trade policy, foreign policy, currency exchange — it all matters when you go to order your cup of coffee at a coffee house," Sandweg said.

While tariffs introduced in April under the Trump administration contributed to the recent spike, coffee bean prices have been climbing steadily since the early 2000s.

"I am now paying about 60% more for coffee than I was 15 years ago," Sandweg said.

Much of the increase stems from climate-related challenges affecting coffee-growing regions worldwide.

"A lot of it is the climate crisis; Brazil has had some droughts," Sandweg said.

As the planet warms, extreme droughts, floods, and soaring temperatures threaten the narrow belt of the world suitable for coffee growth.

"Coffee is very susceptible, so you move the crop a little bit up the mountain to maintain those cooler temperatures, but sometimes you run out of mountain," Sandweg said.

A 2014 study found that by 2050, half of the world's coffee-growing land could become unsuitable for cultivation.

Coffee industry experts are exploring solutions to secure the future supply.

"There are other coffee varietals out there and they are working to see if we can use some of those and get some of those built into the supply chain," Sandweg said.

However, small coffee shops face the greatest challenges, with many likely to close their doors as costs continue rising.

Customer Dan Zubey worries about losing these community gathering places.

"Without these small places, we lose our community," Zubey said. "I think people don't realize how much climate affects them in general, let alone a cup of joe."

