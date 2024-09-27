Arizona Science Center joins national heat project working to find solutions

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center is one of four science centers across the country chosen to help conduct research through a nationwide project working to find solutions for the extreme heat.

Experts say the extreme heat is becoming a public health crisis, which is why Kalman Mannis, Senior Director for Rural Engagement with the Arizona Science Center, says this research is important.

“We can step outside our doors and realize it’s October and it should not be 100 degrees,” Mannis said. “It’s happening across the entire country where heat is impacting health and I think that’s the biggest issue.”

Starting in December, community groups can apply to be a part of “The Center for Collaborative Heat Monitoring”, funded through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Two groups will be chosen in the southwest region. Over the course of a year, researchers will help them collect data and equip them with the tools to solve whatever heat-related problems they’re facing.

“It’s not only about the city council making decisions or the parks and recreation (department) making decisions,” Mannis said. “This gives them a little bit of agency to say we need trees on this road because there’s no trees here. And so it kind of empowers people to make change.”

Applications will be posted in the next few months here.