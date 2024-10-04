WATCH: Puppy's healing journey after being rescued from Chandler animal abuse investigation

CHANDLER, AZ — As law enforcement continues to investigate a major Valley animal abuse case, animal welfare advocates are continuing to fight for the surviving animals that were impacted by the allegedly abusive situation.

One of the dozens of dogs seized from April McLaughlin's Chandler home in September 2023 was Farley, a puppy who was born with a spinal disability. He was supposed to be in the care of what was advertised as McLaughlin's special-needs animal rescue, but he was believed to have been placed in a dark bathroom with another dog for months on end. Farley had severe trauma, injuries, and other complications, his rescuers say.

But Farley has come a long way since then.

He spent months with a rescue organization on the East Coast and, thanks to a rescuer in the Valley and the power of social media, has since found his forever home.

ABC15 has learned that Farley is full of life and happy regardless of the circumstances he has lived through.

Watch Farley's heartwarming journey in the video player above.