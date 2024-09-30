April McLaughlin, accused of fraud and animal abuse, indicted on multiple charges

CHANDLER, AZ — April McLaughlin, a Chandler woman at the center of an ongoing animal welfare and fraud investigation, has been indicted on multiple felony charges related to fraud, police announced Monday morning.

One year ago, officials seized dozens of dogs from McLaughlin’s home out of which she reportedly ran an animal rescue organization for special needs animals.

Laughlin, who also went by the name Sydney McKinley, “is accused of deceiving dog owners and rescue groups nationwide to acquire animals requiring specialized care. She allegedly misrepresented the availability of veterinary services, therapies, and foster homes for the dogs under her care,” police say.

Officials determined McLaughlin used the non-profit organization to solicit nearly $50,000 in cash and supplies. She is also accused of stealing more than $160,000 from her mother’s bank account, plus racking up credit card debt. She reportedly used the funds for personal expenses.

McLaughlin has been indicted on charges including:



One count of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, a Class Two Felony

Two counts of Theft, a Class Two Felony

One count of Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another, a Class Three Felony

One count of Fraudulent Schemes and Practices, Willful Concealment, a Class Five Felony

One count of Theft from a Vulnerable Adult, a Class Two Felony

One count of Theft (Unlawful Use of a Power of Attorney), a Class Two Felony

One count of Theft of Credit Card or Obtaining a Credit Card by Fraudulent Means, a Class Five Felony.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Chandler police will be speaking about the indictment at 10 a.m. on Monday.

McLaughlin was arrested and released more than once and had fought for custody of the dogs seized from her home early on in the case.

Charges were re-submitted against her earlier this year. The case remains under investigation.

Some of the rescued dogs had to be euthanized due to their poor conditions, while others were reunited with their previous rescue organizations. Multiple dead dogs were also found at McLaughlin's home.

A member of the Arizona Humane Society and a sergeant with the Chandler Police Department described the gruesome conditions in which they found the dogs.

"I observed for myself that their paws were covered in feces and urine, and their coats were stained," said Ruthie Jesus with the Arizona Humane Society.

Sgt. Nicole Vasey said when she stepped inside McLaughlin’s house, her eyes watered and it was hard to breathe.

Both described dogs with open wounds and extremely poor health conditions.