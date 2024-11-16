Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Pinal County identifies human remains with help of $500K federal grant

ABC15 gets a look inside a lab working to provide closure for families
Almost a year after Pinal County won a half-a-million dollar federal grant to help identify human remains, the county has made progress in identifying remains that have been in storage for years.
Posted

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Almost a year after Pinal County won a half-a-million dollar federal grant to help identify human remains, the county has made progress in identifying remains that have been in storage for years.

So far, through DNA testing and genealogical research, four individuals have been identified by a small team of medical examiners.

It is believed that many of the unidentified remains were migrants who died after crossing the border.

ABC15 got a look inside the lab conducting the tests. Watch the video in the player above to hear more about what it takes to identify these remains.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen