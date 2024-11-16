WATCH: Pinal County identifies human remains with help of $500K federal grant

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Almost a year after Pinal County won a half-a-million dollar federal grant to help identify human remains, the county has made progress in identifying remains that have been in storage for years.

So far, through DNA testing and genealogical research, four individuals have been identified by a small team of medical examiners.

It is believed that many of the unidentified remains were migrants who died after crossing the border.

ABC15 got a look inside the lab conducting the tests. Watch the video in the player above to hear more about what it takes to identify these remains.