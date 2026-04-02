WATCH: How Arizona voters could help speed up election results

PHOENIX — Arizona mail voters have a few new options in 2026 that could make election results faster.

A new state law that took effect this year gives mail voters ways to skip the lengthy signature verification process, which adds to the processing time for mail ballots.

Voters who visit a voter center on Election Day to drop off their mail ballots – the so-called “late earlies” – can choose to tabulate their ballot just like an Election Day voter.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Manuelita Beck explains how the new option works.

Here are some key election days for the 2026 Arizona primary:



June 22: Deadline to register to vote

Deadline to register to vote June 24: Early voting begins

Early voting begins July 10: Last day to ask for a replacement ballot by mail

Last day to ask for a replacement ballot by mail July 14: Last day to return your ballot by mail

Last day to return your ballot by mail July 21: Election Day

Maricopa County voters can check their registration status and other voter information at BeBallotReady.Vote.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.