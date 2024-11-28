WATCH: Holiday travelers reunited with loved ones at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — On Thanksgiving Eve, behavior on this day may be predictable.

Grocery stores are typically the setting for those determined to get the final things needed to complete their holiday feast at home.

Dusty bins of Christmas lights wait to be unfurled and hung to dazzle our neighbors.

However, if meal planning or holiday decorating may be stress-inducing, there's a spot at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that may make all the stress worthwhile - arrivals.

