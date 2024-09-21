WATCH: ASU professor, researcher says glass particles could be key to solving crimes

TEMPE, AZ — Glass as small as half a strand of hair could be the key to solving crime, according to a professor and researcher at Arizona State University.

Using shattered glass to gather information from a crime scene is not a new development, though Shirly Montero discovered that powdered glass embedded in a bullet could also be useful to piece together what happened.

Montero continues to research her method with the hope that it will become common among investigators and detectives.

Montero says the results of her research will be available to experts before the end of the year.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about her method and how it could change how crimes are investigated.