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Woman ejected from truck in rollover crash at 67th Avenue and Camelback Road

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67th ave camelback crash
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GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a rollover crash that shut down the busy intersection of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on Wednesday morning.

Police say a pick-up truck was traveling northbound, and a southbound SUV was making a left turn at the intersection when the light turned red. Both vehicles went through the red light, colliding with one another.

The truck reportedly flipped over, ejecting a woman who was driving. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear whether the other driver involved was injured.

Police say the investigation is underway, and it's not clear what, if any, other factors played a role in the crash.

The entire intersection has been shut down during the morning commute, with no estimated time of reopening.

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