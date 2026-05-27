Woman ejected from truck in rollover crash at 67th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a rollover crash that shut down the busy intersection of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on Wednesday morning.

Police say a pick-up truck was traveling northbound, and a southbound SUV was making a left turn at the intersection when the light turned red. Both vehicles went through the red light, colliding with one another.

The truck reportedly flipped over, ejecting a woman who was driving. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear whether the other driver involved was injured.

Police say the investigation is underway, and it's not clear what, if any, other factors played a role in the crash.

The entire intersection has been shut down during the morning commute, with no estimated time of reopening.