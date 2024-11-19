Westbound Loop 101 closed near Hayden Road after fire involving semi-truck

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Westbound lanes of Loop 101 (Pima) in Scottsdale are shut down Tuesday morning after a semi-truck fire near Hayden Road.

101 and Hayden avoid the area Scottsdale Fire on scene working fire with Haz mat . Crews are stopping run off and protecting exposures. pic.twitter.com/4I8oWM5PFB — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) November 19, 2024

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a flat-bed semi truck is the only vehicle involved and the driver was not hurt.

Crews are working to determine if the blaze involves any hazardous materials.

Westbound lanes are shut down as crews investigate the scene. There is no estimated time for reopening. Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.