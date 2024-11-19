Watch Now
Westbound Loop 101 closed near Hayden Road after fire involving semi-truck

Crews working to determine whether any hazardous materials are involved
Loop 101 Hayden truck fire
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Westbound lanes of Loop 101 (Pima) in Scottsdale are shut down Tuesday morning after a semi-truck fire near Hayden Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a flat-bed semi truck is the only vehicle involved and the driver was not hurt.

Crews are working to determine if the blaze involves any hazardous materials.

Westbound lanes are shut down as crews investigate the scene. There is no estimated time for reopening. Check current traffic conditions here.

