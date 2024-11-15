Weekend traffic: Road closures and restrictions in the Valley (Nov. 15-18)

Heads up, drivers! There are a few Valley freeway restrictions and closures you should know about this weekend.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation's website, here's where to expect restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 18) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in the area starting at 8 p.m. Friday. All east- and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Cooper roads in the southeast Valley from 11:59 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Nov. 16) for sign structure removal as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between Cooper and McQueen roads. Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper and McQueen roads from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Nov. 17) for sign structure removal. Eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between McQueen and Cooper roads. Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads.
- State Route 87 narrowed to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road (north of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa) and Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17) for special event (Ironman Arizona). Westbound McKellips Road closed between Loop 202 and Alma School Road. Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McKellips Road restricted. Expect other local street restrictions in the area. Allow extra travel time and use caution. Detour: Alternate routes include eastbound Shea Boulevard from Loop 101 in Scottsdale to SR 87 in Fountain Hills.