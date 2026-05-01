Weekend traffic alert: Restrictions along SR 51, L-101, L-202 and US 60

Heads up, Valley drivers! There are several project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.

Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for surface asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Indian School Road, Colter Street and Bethany Home Road also closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus Road to SR 51.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for surface asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Indian School Road, Colter Street and Bethany Home Road also closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus Road to SR 51. Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at SanTan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive and Lindsay Road also closed. Detours: Traffic will detour at the Gilbert Road interchange. Alternate routes include westbound Williams Field, Pecos and Germann roads.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at SanTan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive and Lindsay Road also closed. Detours: Traffic will detour at the Gilbert Road interchange. Alternate routes include westbound Williams Field, Pecos and Germann roads. Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time. Consider alternate routes including southbound SR 51. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time. Consider alternate routes including southbound SR 51. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Tomahawk and Crismon roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 3) for pavement sealing. Detours: Alternate routes include westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road. Note: Westbound US 60 also narrowed to one lane overnight between Mountain View and Tomahawk roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 2) and from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4). Allow extra travel time.