Weekend construction will close down two separate sections of I-10

As you make plans to drive around the Valley, drivers should prepare for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend. This includes two separate closures on I-10.
On its website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-10 “Stack” interchange west of 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for paving and signage work. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Plan on other ramp closures in the area.
- Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 at the Split (near airport) and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure.
- Note: The new westbound I-10 right local lanes between Baseline Rd and 40th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for a traffic switch. Westbound I-10 traffic will use the freeway’s left lanes. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for work zone setup and pavement removal (new widening project).
- Detour: Drivers should consider alternate routes including westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. The westbound Loop 101 Beardsley frontage road starting at 51st Avenue will be open but limited to just one lane. Expect delays.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 6); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for pavement improvements.
- Please note that the restrictions are scheduled to end by 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Detour: Allow extra time and stay on the freeway rather than attempting to detour on nearby neighborhood streets that aren’t designed for freeway traffic.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) closed.
- Detour: Consider using southbound 44th Street to enter Sky Harbor.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for bridge work. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard traffic will not be able to cross under the freeway.
- Detour: Traffic can use the frontage roads and nearby cross streets (Raintree Drive for southbound traffic and Bell Road for northbound traffic) to travel around the closure.
- Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions at Lindsay Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for widening project. Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202. The Loop 202 on- and off-ramps at Lindsay Road will remain open. Expect lane restrictions along Arizona Avenue at Loop 202.
- Detour: Drivers can use Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to avoid the Lindsay Road closure at Loop 202.